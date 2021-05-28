User TikTok under the nickname kingmal_27 published a video that tells the story of a man who found out that a girl was cheating on her lover with him. Revealing the secret of the unfaithful, the hero originally took revenge on her.

The man left a note to the girl’s partner, hiding it under the rim of the toilet. On a piece of paper, he wrote that he slept with his beloved, after which she said that she had a boyfriend.

“Sorry to tell you this, but if I were you, I would like to know such a thing. Sorry bro, ”the message said.

TikTok viewers praised the unknown man for his honesty and ingenuity, thanks to which he guessed to hide the note where the girl would not find it. One of the users stated that he was going to write a similar message to prank his friends.

Earlier, a Facebook user shared with the followers of Girlsmouth the story of how she found proof of her partner’s betrayal right in her room. However, the woman became the object of ridicule because she confused the transparent film on the floor with a condom.