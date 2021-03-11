The man forgot about the video call with his colleagues and accidentally showed them his underwear with the image of a comic book hero. The corresponding post appeared on Reddit…

According to user @ u / mirriedancer, the incident happened to one of his friends. Due to the self-isolation regime introduced by the coronavirus pandemic, he has to work from home and communicate with management via video link.

The user attached a snapshot of the correspondence with his friend to his publication. “Guess what happened now. I got up and walked away from the laptop, and all my colleagues saw that I was in shorts with Spiderman, ”the man wrote.

The portal users were amused by @ u / mirriedancer’s post, and they began to joke about his friend in the comments. “How about sitting in a meeting with your clothes on?”, “Should have turned off the video”, “God, this is so cute!”, “This is very funny!”, “Be glad they saw the Spiderman panties, not your bare ass, ”they said.

