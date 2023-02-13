Times of India: Indian angry with uninvited toad cooked it for dinner and killed his daughter

A villager near the Indian city of Kendujhar, Odisha (Orissa) cooked a toad for dinner, fed her family and accidentally killed her daughter. About it informs Times of India.

The appearance of a toad in the house angered 40-year-old Moon Munda. The Indian killed the amphibian, made a curry out of it and offered it to the family for dinner.

That same evening, his daughters began to feel sick and passed out. The next morning they were hospitalized for treatment. In the evening, six-year-old Sumitra died in the hospital, her four-year-old sister Muni is in critical condition. The father, who also ate toad curry, experienced no complications.

The police launched an investigation, fixing the fact of the death of one of the girls. After the autopsy, the body will be handed over to the family.

The man can be charged with murder and other crimes.

The parotid gland of toads may contain toxins that serve as a defense against predators for these amphibians. The skins of some species of toads can also be toxic.

