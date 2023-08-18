The man exposed the betrayal of a neighbor because of too loud sex with her lover

The man exposed the betrayal of a neighbor because she had sex with her lover too loudly and prevented him from sleeping. About this he wrote on the Reddit forum.

The author of the post said that his upstairs neighbor had been dating a married man for four months. He guessed this because her lover always came to her “after hours”, never stayed all night, and there were child seats in his car.

At first, the man tried not to pay attention to what was happening, but his patience gradually ended, because at night the couple had loud sex and constantly woke him up. He decided to brutally take revenge on the woman. By the number of the lover’s car, the man determined his address, then found the name and pages on social networks. After that, he told the wife of the night guest about his betrayals from an anonymous account. “I have not seen him for several weeks and now I sleep well,” the author of the post summed up his story.

The author of the post also explained that there had been problems with the neighbor before. According to him, this is a 40-year-old woman “who behaves like a teenager.” Before having a lover, she threw weekday parties for 20-year-old guys, spoke loudly on the phone for hours at night and ignored remarks.

“I tried to talk to her like a normal person, but she didn’t care. I had to go to the homeowners to stop it all. I just hate her,” the man said.

Reddit users supported the man. One of them stated that he had done a favor to the wife of the exposed traitor. “Traitors deserve a donut hole. You did the right thing,” wrote another.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Chinese province of Guangdong revealed the betrayal of his wife with a 16-year-old teenager. The lover of his wife was a classmate of his son.