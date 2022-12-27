Daily Mail: British man exposes cheating wife thanks to baby monitor

In the UK, a man exposed the betrayal of a traitor wife thanks to a baby monitor, attacked her lover with a knife and was put on trial. About it informs Daily Mail.

Slovak-born Marek Fechko, 47, moved to the UK 12 years ago after divorcing his first wife. The man decided to start life from scratch and a year later he married a second time. Soon he had a child.

After 11 years of marriage, Fechko found out that his wife was cheating on him with his work colleague. The man was looking for an opportunity to catch his wife in infidelity, and he introduced himself to him five months later. One day the woman’s lover came to her house and they retired to the bedroom. There was a baby monitor in the room, which was connected to Fechko’s phone, so he could hear what was happening. His wife knew about this and deployed the device to the wall, but forgot to turn it off.

Fechko was at work, but as soon as he realized that a lover had come to his wife, he immediately rushed home. Arriving, he found an opponent in a car near the house, grabbed a knife and began to threaten him with violence. As a result, the police were called to the scene, and the man was detained.

In court, Fechko pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and using a knife. He was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and banned from contact with the victim for a year.

Earlier it was reported that the woman decided to take revenge on her boyfriend for treason and married his father. “His father and I were always close… But we became even closer… I started having sex with him every chance I got,” she said.