The police in the Moscow metro tried to detain a man who behaved inappropriately; he died during the arrest. This was reported on Sunday, December 27, at the press service of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident took place at about 18:00 on December 26 in the vestibule of the Shchukinskaya station.

“The man began to behave inappropriately and tried to damage the ATM. At the same time, he did not react to the remarks of law enforcement officers. For the investigation, it was decided to take him to the police department. However, he put up physical resistance to police and metro officers, ”the ministry’s press service said.

According to the TV channel REN TV, the man could not top up the Troika travel card and began to smash the payment terminals. During the arrest, he injured one of the law enforcement officers, and later lost consciousness and died.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow clarified that the man was provided with first aid, an ambulance that arrived declared his death.

At the moment, the reasons for the death of a man are being investigated. Checking in progress.