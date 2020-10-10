Upgrade
The man died in a damage shot at his hunting buddy in Kuusamo

October 10, 2020
The Oulu police were told by BTI that the hearing of the parties was still ongoing on Saturday evening.

Man died in Kuusamo, Northern Ostrobothnia, on Saturday afternoon after being accidentally fired from a hunting weapon. The Oulu Police Department reported on the matter on Saturday evening.

According to a police release, the hunters had gone to the cottage at the end of the hunt. Indoors, a hunting rifle that was thought to be empty was handled.

However, the rifle fired, and the bullet hit the man next door.

Police say they are investigating the incident and are not yet giving details to the public because the investigation is in its infancy. The Oulu police were told by BTI that the hearing of the parties was still ongoing on Saturday evening. For example, the police have not yet taken a position on whether a case is suspected of a crime.

