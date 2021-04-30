A resident of India told how he managed to lose 25 kilograms in four months, and described a proven diet. His words are quoted by the newspaper The Times of India.

According to the Indian, being overweight has worried him for the past ten years. When quarantine was introduced in the country, the man, who weighed 108 kilograms, had more free time, and he decided to get in shape. He turned to personal trainers Manish and Kaushal for help.

He gave up fast food and take-out food and began to follow a balanced diet, consisting mainly of boiled dishes. The Indian had breakfast with a toasted slice of black bread, washed down with a glass of milk. For lunch and dinner, he ate two flatbreads with vegetables and boiled rice. In addition, in the evening he could indulge in the traditional Indian dish of lentil dal-mahani.

The man started playing sports and eventually signed up for a gym. In the morning, he runs six kilometers down the street, and in the evenings he goes out for a second run or goes to the gym. According to him, the success of the coaches helped him stay motivated, as well as the desire to achieve ideal form. The Indian dreams of finding a V-shaped figure of an athlete with a raised abs.

Earlier it was reported about a resident of the Indian city of Ludhiana, Punjab, who lost 41 kilograms and named three secrets of his success. According to the man, regular training, proper nutrition and discipline helped him.