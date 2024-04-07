User Reddit shared the story of how her ex-husband decided to remarry and made an unexpected demand. The man asked his ex-wife to change her last name, which she had had for 17 years.

The author of the post wrote that her ex-husband asked her to return her maiden name because his fiancee wanted it. “He gave me a year to do this, because in a year they will have a wedding,” she clarified. The heroine of the story said that she bore the name of her ex-husband for 17 years. “I’ve had this last name my entire adult life, I’ve built a career with it,” she added.

The woman noted that she refused to comply with the demands of her husband and his fiancee. “His fiancée believes that keeping my last name means that I am still in love with my ex-husband and this is my secret way to get us back together,” she wrote, adding that she really wishes her ex-husband happiness, but not has feelings for him. As a result, the man asked his ex-wife for forgiveness and said that he understood why she did not want to change her last name.

In the comments under the post, some users expressed the opinion that the author’s ex-wife’s fiancee, judging by her demands, is not mature enough for marriage. According to the majority, the author of the post did the right thing by leaving her current surname.

