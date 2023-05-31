The Sun: the Briton decided to cross the ocean on a meter yacht and admitted defeat

A man from the British village of Scarisbrick, Lancashire, decided to cross the Atlantic in a homemade meter boat, but gave up and interrupted the trip on the first day due to a leak. About it informs The Sun.

49-year-old Andrew Bedwell planned to cover more than three thousand kilometers across the Atlantic Ocean in three months in a miniature boat that he assembled in his garage. He set off from Canada and intended to reach the British city of Falmouth, Cornwall, but after only a few hours the ship filled with water. For safety reasons, the man had to abandon the trip and return to the port for repairs.

When transferring a yacht made of fiberglass to high water, it was seriously damaged. “I do not know what to say. She cannot continue. I won’t succeed. I’m sorry, ”the Briton admitted defeat.

Bedwell hoped to break the solo record in the smallest yacht and raise money for cancer research.

Earlier it was reported that in the US state of Louisiana, the coast guard rescued three sailors who fought off sharks with their bare hands all day after their boat sank. Two rescued had shark bite wounds on their arms, one of them showed signs of hypothermia.