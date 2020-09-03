Concentration in protest against the sentence to the members of La Manada, in Seville in 2018. PACO PUENTES

“The girl allegedly raped by #LaManada has asked that this image not be disseminated because perhaps we think she was just a drunk slut,” Alberto Quintana, a Valladolid neighbor, posted on his open Twitter account, along with an image of the victim while suffered the group rape perpetrated in the Sanfermines of 2016, from the summary of the case. The Criminal Court number 4 of Pamplona last February sentenced Quintana to two years and one day in prison for crimes against privacy and disclosure of secrets, but the First Section of the Hearing, when deciding on his appeal, has lowered in one day the penalty for a technical issue, just what is necessary so that the convicted person does not have to go to prison.

The tweet was published in December 2017, although the victim did not report it until April 2019 because he “did not have the strength” to do so before. Despite the fact that Quintana’s defense requested his acquittal, the Provincial Court maintains the argument for which he was convicted and supports the seriousness of the publication of the image. The condemned man claims that he obtained it from a WhatsApp group, despite belonging to the summary for which the five members of La Manada were sentenced to sentences of more than 15 years in prison. The oral hearing in that case was held in November 2017 at the Navarra Provincial Court behind closed doors, precisely to protect the privacy of the victim, who was 18 years old at the time of the event. The images and videos that two of the convicts made on the portal where the attack was carried out did not appear during the investigation phase of the court’s office, where the parties had to go if they wanted to analyze them.

More information

The sentence of the criminal judge, Emilio Labella, stressed that the text of the tweet itself “rules out any other motive that is not precisely that of violating the right to privacy of the complainant.” The publication, the magistrate remarked, was shared 16 times and generated 64 comments, and was made from an open account that anyone could see. The sentence then added that he used the hashtag #LaManada “in order to promote the dissemination of the message.” The La Manada victim did not want to see those images during her testimony at the trial, and according to Judge Labella, she was “ridiculed and embarrassed” and feared “being identified as the victim of La Manada. In fact, relatives and acquaintances who did not know who she was found out from this publication. According to the sentence of last February, the girl abandoned her studies after the publication of the tweet, since “after the photo everyone recognized her” and even recommended “that she leave Spain”, something she did for a while.

The reduction of the sentence in one day is significant, since it will prevent the convicted person from going to prison, if he meets other requirements, by not having previous prison sentences. The first sentence sentenced him to two years and one day, exceeding the threshold for applying that possibility by precisely one day. The decision is based on the Hearing on the interpretation of the figure of the contest of two crimes with which he was convicted, those of revealing secrets and against privacy. The criminal judge understood that the seriousness of what happened led to imposing the penalty of the upper half of the interval that the Penal Code establishes for the most serious crime of the two. It would be Article 197, which includes the disclosure of secrets, punishable by one to three years in prison. The first sentence estimated that the upper half began in two years and one day. Meanwhile, the Court interprets that the upper half begins in the exact two years, and recognizes that day as a “differentiating element.” The court also reduces the fine from the initial 4,700 euros to 3,120, considering that the convicted person does not have an income above the minimum wage.