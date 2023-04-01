A resident of the United States called the former 815 times in 48 hours and was put on trial

A resident of the American city of Hagerstown, Maryland subjected his ex-lover to cyber harassment and called her 815 times in two days, as a result of which he was put on trial. About it informs U.S. Attorney’s Office in West Virginia.

Derick Wayne Bowers, 44, harassed and intimidated his ex-lover through text messages, phone calls and messages on social networks. In December 2022, a man called a West Virginia victim 815 times in 48 hours.

Related materials:

In addition, over the course of several months, the American sent thousands of offensive messages to the woman. He humiliated his ex-lover on social networks. If Bowers is found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison.

It was previously reported that a rejected Singaporean who sought a romantic relationship with a woman filed a lawsuit seeking damages for emotional trauma after he learned that she simply wanted to be friends with him. The woman considered the man just a friend, and he considered her the closest person.