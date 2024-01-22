In the UK, the investigation into the case of a Welsh man who was found in a park with his genitals cut off has ended. About it reports North Wales Live.

Reginald Alan Roach, 63, was discovered in Bangor by former nurse Margaret Webster on November 6, 2022. The man lay motionless on the grass. Webster noticed that his sweatpants were stained with blood in the groin area. According to her, the victim was groaning, and his pulse was almost not palpable.

Doctors arrived at the scene and found that Roach's penis had been cut off. The man was taken to the hospital, but due to heavy blood loss he could not be saved. Doctors contacted the police. It soon became clear that Roach had deprived himself of his genitals on his own. It turned out that the man had mental problems. The attending physician recalled that in a conversation with him, Roach called his genitals useless.

The man's relatives said that in 2022 he suffered a severe head injury and has not been able to work since then. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder. Roach considered himself a pedophile and was very worried about it, although nothing is known about his crimes against children. He once exposed himself in public, after which he was placed on the sex offenders' list.

The investigation determined that Roach inflicted the fatal wound on himself and was not under the influence of alcohol or other substances. The Health Council stated the need to tighten control over patients with mental disorders in order to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.

