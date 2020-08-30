Russian cruise companies are happy with the summer season. In the wake of the crisis, the demand for travel along the rivers of Russia has sharply increased; last year’s values ​​have already been exceeded. The current positive dynamics gives hope for the development of the trend. However, neither tourists, nor money supply increased. For more information on how the cruise market copes with the challenges of the times, see Izvestia.

Catch the wave

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the start of summer navigation on Russian rivers by almost two months. The routes were opened only in the last decade of June. According to preliminary summer sales results, this segment of the domestic market is recovering at a strong pace: cabins on river liners were 100% full in July and August.

The director of the cruise center “Infoflot” Andrey Mikhailovsky estimated the August sales growth at 30%. The growth in demand, according to the expert, was formed due to a whole series of happy coincidences and objective reasons. Cruises are one of the most stable domestic markets with a high rate of return. Many tourists were waiting for the resumption of navigation and did not reorient themselves to other destinations.

New clients were added to the regular customers. Closed borders and interest in new experiences also fueled demand. At the same time, the segment of water travel is actively developing by improving the quality of the product, service and programs. Some Russian ships have an all inclusive program with dishes from different cuisines of the world. In addition, the fleet is being updated.

Go swimming

Helps the Russian cruise market feel stable and improves technology. By automating the booking process, purchasing a cruise becomes an easy procedure, comparable to booking a standard tour package.

The experts also paid attention to the growth in the number of retail companies that decided to sell cruises this year.

– Obviously, in search of a way out of the depression that gripped the sphere of mass outbound tourism, travel agents began to look for additional sources of income. The cruise market has become a new niche for them. This is quite natural, because it is one of the most stable areas of the travel industry. The popularity of river travel in Russia is growing every year by 20-25%, 80% of cruise customers are return ones, – said Andrey Mikhailovsky.

The impressive performance this year is largely due to the fact that cruises have become more affordable, the average check has decreased. And with the promotion of cashback return for tours around the country, water travel has become even more profitable. Experts note that earlier cruise travel was mainly aimed at tourists over the age of 60 with incomes above the average. Now the client is getting younger.

In general, everyone is talking about the active restoration of cruise tourism, but with a caveat: it will not be possible to return to the pre-crisis level of profitability in the near future. Observers draw attention to the large number of problems that hinder the approach to the old life.

From afar for a long time

Approximately 50% of the cruises of the Vodokhod and Mosturflot companies were sold to foreign tourists. This clientele is currently unavailable due to pandemic-related restrictions.

– Traditionally, we opened sales for the foreign market in two years. In the fall, cruise bookings for 2022 were supposed to start. There is still uncertainty about the opening of borders. That is why the high interest of foreign tourists does not reach real bookings. If the borders are opened soon, the situation will certainly change for the better. But we will be able to count only on full-fledged sales of navigation – 2022. It is very likely that it will not be possible to fully work out 2021. Many applications for tours that were canceled this year have been postponed to 2021, some of the bookings have already been canceled, ”said Svetlana Goncharova, Deputy Director of Mosturflot.

When asked whether it is possible to replace foreign clientele with Russians, Goncharova gave a negative answer, explaining that compatriots are also in no hurry to make plans for next year. The bulk of bookings on the Russian market for 2021 are also postponed applications. …

Meanwhile Goncharova confirms the observations of colleagues: the navigation occupancy rate of river cruises in July and August was at the maximum level. However, if we take into account that the total size of the fleet has decreased, one cannot speak of an increase either in the number of tourists or in money supply. Yes, there is hope for September, but it is weak. Traditionally, this month is low profitable. This year, the company expected the best sales, but did not see a noticeable increase. Reservations are proceeding with the dynamics inherent in September. Moreover, the depth of the bookings also suffered.

“It’s sad that so far we have not received any assistance from the state, which was promised to us (loans, subsidies) as a backbone enterprise in the industry especially affected by the pandemic,” Goncharova complains.

According to experts, by the end of the year, the decrease in income in the segment of river cruises will be more than 50%.

“The cruise market is in a difficult situation,” confirms Fyodor Yegorov, CEO of Dreamlines in Russia. “But the sea cruise market is in a worse state than the river one. In addition to the suspension of the cruises themselves, there are still restrictions on entry / exit to the countries where the main ports are located (Italy, Spain, USA and others). So, despite the fact that some companies have launched cruises, we still cannot get on them. Last year, the demand for sea cruises increased by more than 25% compared to 2018. And this year promised even larger volumes.

Andrei Mikhailovsky is more positive. He is sure: Despite the crisis in the industry, there are positive trends in the river cruise segment, and they will get stronger next year.

“And we will be able not only to recover the lost volumes, but also to grow,” the expert says.

Strengthen positions

The representative of the cruise tour operator, on condition of anonymity, explained what adjustments the segment needs to approach the European level of development. For comparison: in Russia the services of river cruises in 2019 were used by just over 340 thousand tourists, in Europe – about 1.8 million.

– The cruise market is developing dynamically, there is room for growth. It is necessary to solve the existing problems. First of all, remove infrastructure restrictions. Due to the lack of ports and berths, the regions receive less tourists. Often we in the professional community also discuss the problem of river shallowing. In order not to cancel flights, you need to deepen the bottom, strengthen the banks , – said the expert.

Among the main tasks, the observers also name the replenishment of the fleet with new vessels. After all the basis of the fleet of even the largest river companies is motor ships at least 30 years old. The infrastructure on board is, of course, more modern, but this does not eliminate the need for modern ships. The payback period for the new fleet is over 10 years. Companies will need guaranteed shipping and economic conditions. Once again, the question arises about the shallowing of rivers, which leads to the cancellation of programs or, for example, a sharp rise in prices for fuel and, accordingly, for the final product.

– River cruises have an established audience of fans who are willing to pay for their vacation. But if we are talking about mass tourism, then many tourists are shocked by the price of cruises along the rivers of Russia, – representatives of the tourist retail expressed their opinion.

Cruise market experts explain the not always attractive price tag with short navigation (from May to October), limited supply of river cruises in Russia, small vessels, and rising prices for fuel and food.