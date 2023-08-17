It’s summer. The average temperature exceeds 35 degrees Celsius. Dawns early and dark after 7 pm. The climate is dry in Beijing, the capital of China. It’s Tuesday morning, a business day. The vast majority are at work and the usual flow of delivery men and home workers on electric motorcycles can be seen on the streets.

I am cycling with my friend Pablo —the same colleague and friend who pranked me on the phone while I was in the first quarantine in Guangzhou last year— on one of the roads arranged in the second ring road. The city is organized by seven large road rings, which form a kind of seven large circles to divide the city. In the center is the entire political core: the old Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square, the Great Palace of the People and the entire administrative area. Not everyone can access it easily. There is a lot of police control and most of the time, for foreigners, authorization must be requested in advance.

That part adjoins the legendary hutongs – the alleys or neighborhoods that made up the old city and were created during the Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties. They are gray and look like little mazes. Each alley leads to houses that share the same public bathroom and a large patio, which was previously considered the nucleus of homes. Several remain intact, although many others have been remodeled and converted into commercial premises, such as in Qianmen or Liulichang, the mythical neighborhood that smells of Chinese ink. It is the cradle of art and antiques. There is the oldest bookstore in the country.

It is estimated that by the beginning of this century there were some 4,700 hutongs in the city. But, for the 2008 Olympic Games, Beijing was transformed and several of them were torn down to make way for taller buildings.

All this is arranged between the political heart of the capital of the Asian giant and the second ring. We decided to go down one of the streets to the northwest. We were looking for the Drum Tower, one of the tourist attractions there. It dates from the year 1212. At that time, it had 24 drums, which represent the 24 氣 or qí —among various definitions, it refers to the solar periods of the Chinese lunar calendar— and a central drum. In front there is a bell tower. Today, the percussion is played for 15 minutes four times a day to indicate the time. A kind of millennial clock. We wanted to arrive at 5 in the afternoon for the last sonata.

On one of the streets that way, right in front of three square patios with public courts for playing table tennis (or table tennis), we noticed something we hadn’t seen in at least two months. It was a sign in Chinese on a piece of a brown cardboard box. We translated with the cell phone and it said: “Help”. Right next to it was a QR code printed on a piece of paper and taped to the end of the scrap.

We look to each side, get off our bikes, and wait. After about 23 minutes, a 38-year-old man arrived wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, light brown pants, and dark shoes.

We get closer. Paul greeted him. He looked at him and said nothing. He took two steps and leaned back on the edge of the platform, behind the sign. “What’s his name?” he insisted. He did not answer. It was my turn and I tried to say something in Chinese that he had translated. He looked at me and said: “WeChat or Alipay”.

What a dollar costs in China and how to change money



The Renminbi (CNY) is the official currency of China. The yuan is its basic unit. If the conversion is made, one yuan is equivalent to 565 Colombian pesos. And one dollar costs CNY 7.30. The first time I traveled to the Asian giant, a year ago, the conversion was at 6.70.

There are no exchange houses arranged in shopping centers or on the street, as is the case in Colombia or the United States. In several European countries, where stopovers are made to the Asian giant, such as Istanbul, Turkey, or Frankfurt, Germany, they exchange euros for yuan.

In Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen or one of the main cities, it is possible to exchange dollars or euros through authorized banks such as Bank of China or ICBC Bank. The process is slow because of the language. They ask for the passport, a Chinese phone number and sign.

There are also unofficial sites, just like in other parts of the world. Some businesses change money, but it can be risky, the government warns. Especially because of the risks of counterfeit bills. There are denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 yuan.

Is there extreme poverty in China?



“Do you want me to transfer you?”

—WeChat or Alipay.

—How much money do you transfer daily?

—WeChat.

The man just wanted us to give him money. He was strange. In Beijing you don’t usually see people on the street, like in Bogotá or New York. According to the World Bank, over the past four decades, China has lifted 800 million people out of extreme poverty —the country has 1.4 billion inhabitants—, something that contrasts with what was experienced before the 1970s, when millions of Chinese suffered the brunt of a stifled economy.

The reconstruction of homes and the relocation of families who lived in regions and counties classified as vulnerable to areas on the outskirts of large cities equipped with water and basic services were two of the strategies implemented to achieve the milestone. The latter has been criticized from sectors of the West, which have indicated that the relocations have not been entirely voluntary.

In any case, the president and general secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, himself has highlighted the fact. In 2020, his government ratified the elimination of extreme poverty in the country and for his second re-election this year he once again highlighted the achievement.

I have 20 yuan.

—WeChat or Alipay.

The man did not receive my ticket. We could not transfer money to him because neither of the two applications enabled to do so worked for us: WeChat, which is like a mixture between WhatsApp and Instagram, developed by Tencent, and Alipay, an Alibaba online payment platform.

What apps work in China?



Western apps don’t work in China. There is nothing from the universe of Google or Microsoft or Meta or Facebook. You could say there are mirrors: YouTube features are on Bilibili or Youku, TikTok’s on Douyin, Twitter (or X) on Weibo, Tinder’s on TanTan, Google’s on Baidu, WhatsApp’s on WeChat or QQ, those of Google Maps on Baidu Maps, those of Google Translator on Baidu or the iOS application, those of Apple Maps or Gaode, and those of Amazon on Taobao. About the latter we will talk in a chronicle later.

From Alipay or WeChat you can rent bicycles and take shuttle services. Also from DiDi, but in its Chinese version. The first two apps can be downloaded outside of China, but to be accepted into WeChat, an active member of the network must validate the authenticity of the profile. When creating it, they ask for personal data. This platform is the queen of all: it has simultaneous translation in more than 20 languages.

In the Asian giant, there is a Great Firewall, as it has been cataloged from the West in reference to the Chinese Wall. When there are meetings of the Political Bureau or the Standing Committee of the Communist Party, it tends to get stronger and communications slow down. I was able to download the Chinese apps after updating the mobile store to the Chinese version. They asked me for billing information and a permanent address.

But it is also possible to use the applications that are usually used in the West. For that, you need a VPN (Virtual Private Network). It is common to talk about it, although many avoid mentioning it on WeChat. There are various free and paid platforms on the market, such as Express, Shadowrocket, Veee+, and Astrill.

Market, transportation and shopping, with QR codes



That afternoon we managed to get to the Drum Tower, but I was intrigued to find out a little more about the strange subject. So I decided to return the next day with a Chinese partner to translate for me. We cycled back to the place, but the man was not there. We walked close and saw in the distance that he was leaning against a white wall at the corner of the second block to the north.

-What’s it called?

—Wangbao.

-Where you live?

—In Haidian (a district on the western side of Beijing).

“Why are you here?”

—I owe money and I come for hours to see if they help me.

The man worked as a delivery man with Alipay. He alternated his work. During the pandemic, apps of this type were all the rage, as it was in the world. One of the main ones is Meituan, which works like a Colombian rappi, and is articulated with Diangping, the original company that gave place recommendations (something like TripAdvisor. This company is the main competition of Ele.me, from Alibaba.

According to him, the cash did not work for him because the people to whom he owed money were in Shanghai and he had to send what was missing soon. He didn’t mention the number, but he sounded scared. He would have had a problem with a moneylender, as happens every day in Bogotá.

The ease of transferring money is incredible. In China there is an advanced version of the digital wallets that have begun to be used in Colombia. In Alipay, for example, it is enough to include a credit card, usually Visa, or a debit card from a Chinese bank, to start using it. In WeChat there is a similar pocket. You can send and receive money easily and quickly, and everything is paid for by scanning the QR codes of business premises or other users, or by showing a unique QR code that each person has, as happens when using the subway.

Mr. Wang —in China the last name is said first and then the first name— told us that this was the last day he was going to be in the place because the Police had already warned him for begging. I asked him if he had tried to order something with his bank. “Meiyou, meiyou (one of the ways to say no in Chinese)”, he answered me. He said that the process could be delayed. We said goodbye and left. I turned to see him a couple of times from afar. Several people stopped to help him and scan his QR code. His life, theirs and mine was immersed in a reality that has been raised as an ideal for many economists: a society that lives without paper money.

DAVID ALEJANDRO LOPEZ BERMUDEZ

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO

Beijing (China)

