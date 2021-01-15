A resident of London, Great Britain, told how he ate such a sharp infusion that after that he was partially deaf for two days. His story is quoted by MyLondon.

Reemul Balla, whose family came from Mauritius, claims to have been familiar with spicy food since childhood: at least 10 varieties of chili can be found in the kitchen of his parents’ house. The man himself adores spicy instant noodles, and when he saw a video about Samyang Korean Spicy Noodles on YouTube, he decided to try it himself.

Balla ordered the chicken-flavored “double spicy” noodles. He boiled the noodles, added lettuce and eggs to it, and poured the sauce from the package. The soup turned blood red and the Briton tasted it. “It was delicious, the taste was very pronounced … But then I was hit by a fiery whirlwind,” Balla shared his feelings.

The man said that his teeth were numb, his throat was constricted, and lava was flowing down his esophagus. However, Balla could not give up after the first spoon: he ended up eating half of the bowl. After that, his body became numb, especially his fingers, and his face turned red, he was very hot.

The next day, Balla had an ear ache. Soon he almost stopped hearing them. This went on for two days. The man looked for information about the problem on the Internet and found out that other spicy noodle tasters are also faced with such symptoms. He claims that the chili peppers swollen the mucous membranes of his nose and throat, which blocked the Eustachian tubes, the canals that connect the middle ear to the pharynx.

Balla noted that he no longer plans to try these noodles, although they were delicious. He advised not to repeat his experiment.

