The 63-year-old man arrested last Friday in Barakaldo for the violent death of his mother84 years old, has entered prison by order of the judge, as reported by the Basque Department of Security.

The events occurred last Friday afternoon, the 3rd, at the family home located in the Rontegi neighborhood from the Biscayan town of Barakaldo.

The Ertzaintza opened an investigation in which the first indications pointed to a death in the area of ​​the family violenceso the deceased woman’s son was arrested.

Once the necessary procedures were completed in the Ertzaintza offices, the detainee was placed under judicial provision on this Sunday morning, after which the court has ordered his entry into prison.