Francisco SB, The confessed author of the death of a 38-year-old woman in Almería, resides in Germany and He had arrived in the city a few days before the crime to visit his parents.who would have called him insistently after not hearing from him for several days.

Police sources have reported that the detainee, a 28-year-old young man, He is married in the German country to a woman who is pregnant and they have insisted that he had gone to the capital of Almeria for the Christmas holidays.

Presumably, the man is addicted to narcotics and after spending three days of “partying” and without showing up at homehis parents began calling him again and again to try to find his whereabouts.

As explained by these sources, the young man claims that he became nervous and began to argue with Meri, the deceased victim, whom he suffocated with a dog chain.

Meri, the victim

Precisely, the Almería Police Station confirmed this Thursday that the Scientific Police is working on confirm the identity of the victim by DNA. So far the detainee has identified her as a 38-year-old Moroccan girl he met a few days ago.

This source has corroborated that, according to the investigator’s confession, he suffocated the victim in his car with a dog rope or chain. He has assured that he was scared and He took the body to an open field in the Retamar neighborhood, where he set it on fire.

The vacant lot is located on Paseo de Castañeda, a few minutes from the now extinct grill ‘La Capea’, next to dilapidated houses in which people of foreign origin reside.

The victim’s family explains that the woman had a 20-year-old daughter and that she was currently unemployed.

Some neighbors have pointed out how this Monday afternoon they were able to see the National Police in a ravine covered by a leafy tree that was burning.

These witnesses They did not know that the body of a woman was there, But they were able to see how the agents extinguished the fire and several people with “gloves” worked on the place, from which they extracted the girl’s lifeless body.

Meri is the daughter of Sofía, head of the ‘El Indio’ bar in the Almeria neighborhood of Los Molinos.where his sister, Sarai, also works, who this Thursday morning was in charge of making the toasts for which this establishment is known throughout the city.

They have recognized that the deceased had a problem with addictions for quite some time, and that he had a “quite free” life.

They have assured that The victim had communicated that she was not going to go to dinner with the family on the 31st.since she was going to be with some friends, although on Monday afternoon the National Police already announced that they had found a body that could be hers.

In prison

A body that has been identified by his belongings, since due to the state in which he was found due to the cremation he could not be recognized.

As reported, for its part, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), the Court of Instruction number 6 of Almería, acting as guard, decreed this Wednesday, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail of the detained man this past Monday as the alleged perpetrator of the death of a woman in the capital of Almería.

Initially, sand is charged with an alleged crime of homicide. During his court appearance, the detainee gave a statement. The case, which is not initially processed as gender violence, will be investigated by the Investigative Court number 5 of Almería, which was on guard duty when the events occurred.