The woman and the man, between 40 and 50 years old, run over on Sunday on a road in the municipality of Molvízar (Granada) were “lying on the road” and “half-naked” when the accident occurred, so it was “impossible” for the driver to avoid them, as detailed this Monday by the Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández.

When asked by journalists, Fernández also confirmed that the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The investigation remains open to clarify the reason why these people, who had a farm near the scene of the accident, were lying in the middle of the road and without any type of reflective clothing that would have made their presence known.

This made it impossible for him to make any type of evasive maneuver, according to the Government delegate in Andalusia. In this sense, has refused to enter into conjectures about the motivations of these people to find themselves in these circumstances in the middle of the road after nightfall.

The accident occurred before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and it was a private individual who reported to 112 that a car had run over two people in the GR-5300 road, at kilometer 13.

The coordinating center alerted the Civil Traffic Guard, the Health Emergency Center 061, Highway Maintenance and the Fire Department, since The victims had been trapped under the tourism. Once at the scene, the operations confirmed the death of these two people.