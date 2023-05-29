The Mirror: a man who kept 167 animals in his house was jailed in the UK

61-year-old Kim Starks, a resident of the British city of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, sheltered 167 animals in his house, angered his neighbors and went to jail. About it informs The Mirror.

In February, the police received a complaint about Starks from neighbors. According to them, there was an unpleasant smell near the man’s house and there were a lot of flies. When the police entered the premises, they found many cages piled on top of each other, with animals inside. The man kept more than 167 rabbits, ferrets, hamsters, mice, guinea pigs and birds in the house, which were in unlivable conditions. “Some of them have no water, nothing. Everything is in the dirt. It’s terrible,” says a police officer who filmed rodents and birds on video.

Starks was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. He was also accused of violating a court order for life deprivation of the right to keep animals, which was issued to him in February 2000. The man pleaded guilty.

See also The daunting task of buying a volcano Related materials:

Some time later, Starks was arrested a second time. The police learned that he kept several horses, a donkey and many rabbits and guinea pigs in the village of Hunnington, Northamptonshire. Starks was charged with yet another restraining order violation and horse abuse. He again pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The man was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of 5.4 thousand pounds (532 thousand rubles).

All animals were confiscated. “While I am saddened that Starks was not imprisoned immediately, I am very glad that the poor animals that he did not care for were taken away from him. Now they have a chance for a healthy and happy life,” said an employee of the county police department.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, a drunk driver decided to deceive the police and, in order to avoid arrest, switched places with a dog that was riding in the passenger seat. The man told police that he was not driving at the time of the stop.