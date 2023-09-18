A 57-year-old man died this Sunday in Valladolid after three weeks in hospital for severe burns following a gas explosion in his home. The deceased, named Diego HH, suffered second and third degree burns on 55% of his body and despite the work of the health workers, he has not managed to survive. The explosion of which he was a victim occurred on Juan de Valladolid Street on August 29 and there were no other serious injuries. The death joins the one that occurred earlier that month on Goya Street in Pucelana, where a 53-year-old woman lost her life due to a gas explosion in her home. Both cases, according to investigations, have been considered accidental.

The death of Diego HH has been confirmed in the Burns Unit of the Río Hortega Hospital in Valladolid, where he was admitted after being treated by health workers on August 29. A neighbor, a national police officer, rescued him from the room on the third floor of the building and provided him with first aid. “I entered my neighbor’s house almost certain that he was going to be home because he usually is and I found him naked, burned on his terrace. He was conscious and he told me over and over again ‘I’m dead’. He was in shock and the moment I touched him he complained of pain. “He had blisters and raised skin,” the witness said a few days ago in The North of Castile. The agent saw the deceased’s bed on fire and the house completely in flames. Other homes on that street in the Parquesol neighborhood have also suffered damage, but in no case with the level of devastation of that home. Up to 13 more people were injured due to various reasons. The explosion was heard in many of the surrounding buildings, where many people remained because it happened at almost six in the morning.

This deadly explosion joins the one experienced in this same city on August 1. Then another gas explosion, also considered an accident, caused the death of Teresa Bergondo, a tenant at 1ºC Goya Street. The gas leak and its subsequent burst occurred late at night and caused the immediate evacuation of the residents of the property, located in the La Farola neighborhood. Firefighters located Bergondo’s body among the rubble and emergency teams had to treat 14 people with different conditions.

The residents of the two places that have suffered the explosion have not yet been able to return to their homes while waiting for the state of the buildings’ foundations to be evaluated and how to proceed with them. The Councilor for Social Affairs, Rodrigo Nieto (PP), details the role of the City Council in the face of these accidents: “At Parquesol, we are providing support with rental aid for those tenants who cannot return and their benefits—individual insurance—run out. and the community. As for Goya, we have provided hotel assistance until last Friday, when everyone has now been able to locate themselves, and we have provided rental assistance to those tenants who did not have insurance.” According to municipal data, 350,000 euros have been invested to pay for hotel accommodation for the residents of Goya. For the rest, they still do not have an amount.