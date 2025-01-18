The man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and seven-year-old son in the Majorcan town of Sa Pobla in 2021 testified this Friday at the Palma Court. who was under the influence of large amounts of alcohol and cocaine when he killed them.

Ali Khouch, 35 years old and of Moroccan origin, has alleged that he suffers from a addiction to cocaine, heroin and alcohol since 2007 and that, for this reason, he has had several admissions to psychiatric units and suicide attempts.

Furthermore, he has assured that, hours after killing his wife and son around 11:00 p.m. on May 16, 2021, as soon as he recovered from the effects of alcohol and cocaine, He alerted the woman’s relatives and called the Civil Guard.to whom he indicated where he was and confessed to both murders voluntarily.

The trial began this Friday at the Provincial Court of Palma with the constitution of the popular jury, the presentation of the facts and the statement of the accused, who has reiterated his confession of the murders of his wife and son and has limited himself to answering his lawyer’s questions.

In its brief, the defense argues that Khouch – who has not been asked about it – He didn’t know his wife was pregnant.which is why he has only confessed to two of the three crimes with which he is accused (two murders and an abortion).

Previous complaints

The couple lived with their son at the same address at the time of the events and There were previous complaints of sexist violence against Khouch.

According to the private prosecution’s account, the confessed murderer was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack, but rather He consumed narcotic substances afterwards.

Before strangling his wife and causing her death, Khouch stabbed her in the head with a chisel and slammed her against the kitchen wall.to. Seeing that she was still alive, he suffocated her with his hands.

After that, “he grabbed his son by the neck with both hands” and also suffocated him, the lawyer for the victims’ family has stated, in line with the prosecution’s indictment.

After killing both of them and causing the abortion of the fetus the woman was carrying, he searched the house, changed his clothes, removed the battery and SIM card from his wife’s phone, and He went in his own vehicle to the Palma shanty town of Son Banya, where he consumed drugs. Finally, according to the prosecution’s story, he went to the city center and hired the services of a prostitute.

Reviewable permanent prison

Khouch, who gave evidence with the help of an interpreter, has refused to answer the questions of the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations public and private.

The Public Ministry requests permanent prison for him that can be reviewed by the murder of seven year old son -the first time he has made this request in the Balearic Islands-, in addition to 25 years for that of his pregnant wife who is around 21 weeks pregnant.

Also claim to compensate his wife’s parents and her son’s grandparents with 174,677 euros, and each of the woman’s three brothers and the child’s uncles with 79,858 euros; so that in total the Prosecutor’s Office asks that he pay a civil liability of 414,254 euros. The trial will continue on Tuesday in the Palma Court with the testimony of witnesses.