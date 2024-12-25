The Guatemalan accused of burning woman alive in a New York subway car he had his first court appearance this Tuesday. Before the jury he revealed that he admitted to the police that had “drank a lot” and that he did not remember anything about the incident.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, faces charges of first and second degree murderand one more for starting a fire, after allegedly killing the woman on the F line train in a Brooklyn station. This set it on fire with a lighter at the victim who was sleeping and continued “fanning the flames with a shirt,” according to information cited by NBC about the statements made by the Prosecutor’s Office at the hearing.

The Guatemalan would have told the Police that drank “a lot of liquor” and “he doesn’t know what happened,” said the accusing body, according to the television network. Witnesses said that he also stared at the woman while the fire consumed her. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died from burns and smoke inhalation, the medical examiner determined. Furthermore, it is believed that Zapaeta I didn’t know the victim nor had he interacted with her.

The Guatemalan, who was undocumented in the United States, had been deported in 2018 and later returned to the country on an unknown date and is currently lived in a shelter. He will now remain detained without bail and must appear in court again next Friday.

The crime occurs at a time when undocumented immigration, especially from Latin America, is being used politically by the president-elect, Donald Trump, who has promised that one of the first measures when he takes office in January will be to carry out the largest deportation in history.