Serebryakov, accused of blowing up a car in Moscow, was an altar boy several years ago

Evgeny Serebryakov, accused of blowing up the car of the General Staff officer of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Torgashov, was an altar boy. This is reported by RIA News citing the Greek Catholic parish the man attended.

It is noted that Serebryakov was a minister several years ago. The agency’s interlocutor did not provide any other details.