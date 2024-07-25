Evgeny Serebryakov, accused of blowing up a car in Moscow, may have had accomplices

Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov, accused of blowing up a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, may have had accomplices. This TASS law enforcement agencies reported.

The agency’s interlocutor noted that measures are currently being taken to identify the accomplices. He noted that the crime was well planned. According to him, the criminal had been following the target for a long time and knew his daily routine and travel routes well.

On Wednesday, July 24, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in the north of Moscow. The perpetrator installed an explosive device under the bottom of the car, after which he remotely detonated the vehicle. As a result, two people were injured, including the owner of the car. It is alleged that he acted in accordance with the instructions of the Ukrainian special services.

After the car was blown up, Serebryakov managed to fly to Turkey, but upon arrival he was detained by local security forces in Bodrum. They began preparing him for possible extradition.