A way to reduce your risk of developing cancer called in the program “Live healthy!” general practitioner Elena Malysheva and her co-leading cardiologist German Gandelman.

“If you eat enough eggs, the body will fight the formation of cancer cells,” Gandelman said and advised eating eggs for breakfast.

According to experts, the ideal way to cook eggs is poached. The poached egg cooking technique implies a water temperature below 100 degrees: thus, an important component – selenium – is not destroyed and performs the function of anti-cancer protection.

Previously, Myasnikov made recommendations to prevent cancer recurrence. According to Myasnikov, after an illness and, in particular, after undergoing chemotherapy, it is necessary to allow the body to recover – to move more, not to gain excess weight and not to smoke.