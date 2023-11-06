Director of the Maly Theater Tamara Mikhailova, in an interview with Izvestia, confirmed that People’s Artist of the USSR, artistic director of the theater Yuri Solomin was hospitalized on the morning of November 6. According to her, he is now conscious.

“He is actually hospitalized. He lost consciousness while walking to the car to go to the theater. Now he is conscious,” Mikhailova said.

The hospitalization of the 88-year-old artist in Moscow became known earlier that day.

Solomin is a Soviet and Russian actor and theater and film director, since 1988 – artistic director of the State Academic Maly Theater of Russia, theater teacher. Known for his roles in the films “Adjutant His Excellency” (1969), “An Ordinary Miracle” (1978), “The Bat” (1978), “TASS is Authorized to Declare” (1984), “Dersu Uzala” (1975), “Moscow Saga” “(2004), “Isaev” (2009) and many others. He also has more than 50 theater roles from modern and classical repertoire.