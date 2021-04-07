The cause of death of the People’s Artist of Russia, actress of the Maly Theater Olga Pashkova was cancer. On Wednesday, April 7, the director of the Maly Theater Tamara Mikhailova spoke about this.

“It was a surprise for us, it all started in August. She passed out during the rehearsal. She was not sick. Then it turned out that she had oncology, ”she said in an interview with REN TV…

According to Mikhailova, Pashkova continued to play roles, despite her illness and condition. At the same time, the troupe provided the actress with all possible assistance.

“But the disease was not deceived,” concluded the theater director.

Earlier on the same day, Mikhailova announced the death of Pashkova. The artist passed away at the age of 55. The date and place of the farewell will be announced later.

Pashkova is a graduate of the Shchepkin Higher Theater School. Since 1987, Pashkova has performed on the stage of the Maly Theater. The audience knew her from the performances “From the Idealist’s Memoirs”, “Vanyushin’s Children”, “Bourgeois in the Nobility”, “Goblin”, “The Murder of Gonzago”, “Uncle’s Dream”, “Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich”, “The Crime Mother, or the Second Tartuffe” , “Our people – we will be numbered”, “Enough simplicity for every wise man”, “Eight loving women” and “Wedding, wedding, wedding”.