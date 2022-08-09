In recent times many are concerned about reports of a virus or malware known as ‘Mexico did it’ in WhatsApp; it is a supposed image that shows ‘how covid-19 is cured’. But it looks like it’s just a hoax.

This message usually appears in the aforementioned application but there are those who say they have seen it in Facebook. Along with this there are many recommendations not to open the attached photo.

To the extent that it is claimed that it can infect a mobile phone in just five seconds and there is no way to stop it. But it is not the only thing they say, but also that information about it appeared in prestigious international media.

Among them would be the CNN and until the BBC. Despite all of the above, there is no reliable report. The media mentioned above do not have any article dedicated to the malware.

What does the cyber police in Mexico? Before a news agency he denied that they had any alert and fewer complaints about mexico did it in WhatsApp.

The foregoing not only applies to the capital but also to cities in the interior of the republic. According to some, the way this virus proceeds or malwareapparently non-existent, is similar to one detected in Argentina in 2020. But the difference is that it turned out to be real.

Since when are there reports of Mexico doing it on WhatsApp?

It should be noted that this message mexico did it has been circulating for a long time WhatsApp. Daniel Silvamember of the unit of the cyber police in Mexico City, revealed that since April 2021 they have reports in this regard.

It seems that their sole purpose is to misinform. But Silva the same warns that it does exist malware or viruses capable of infecting a mobile through multimedia content, which can be from a simple image to a video.

The same applies to documents and so-called application extensions. The recommendation to get rid of these nefarious programs is not to click on suspicious links or files that we do not know the source of.

Likewise, breaking news that gives the impression of being false. It is best to have software installed antivirus either anti-malware to deal with these kinds of problems. But in this case it doesn’t seem to be real.

