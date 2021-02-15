Standing next to “this ugly black plaque” on which there is supported a rose worked in war metal collected in the Falkland Islands, Julio Aro, a former combatant nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, celebrates and thanks “all those who are passionate about don’t let the cause die. “

The plaque is made of granite and on its surface you can read: “Argentine soldier. Only known to God.” Aro, with the foundation he presides, achieved replace 115 of the 122 plates from Darwin Cemetery by others that now bear the names of the Argentine soldiers buried there based on the identification of each one of them.

It was from one of those stories, that of the identification of the body of the soldier Gabino Ruiz Díaz, and that of his mother, Elma Peloso, that he was finally able to travel to the Malvinas and for the first time visit his son’s grave, that the Chamber of Craft Brewers of Mar del Plata he learned about the work of the Don’t Forget Me Foundation.

Thus was born “Do not forget me”, a beer “malvinera”, as they defined it, made with water from Mar del Plata, forget-me-not flower petals in the maceration, Buenos Aires honey and Equal parts Argentine and British malts. What is collected from its sale goes to the foundation.

In Mar del Plata they created a “malvinera” beer, which has behind the story of the search for a symbol of peace.

“A recipe designed to sustain the memory of heroes and bring the towns closer together “, the brewers synthesized in the voice of Leo Ferrari, one of the owners of Antares, one of the factories – the other was Cheverry – where” Don’t forget me “was cooked.

To the camera Aro arrived telling the story of Elma Peloso “and since the dreams that are told are shared, many people got down to work”, then they decided to make a beer to help the foundation. The cooking was in March, then the pandemic paralyzed everything; only in this February they were able to present it.

“But the most important thing is the spirit that the foundation awakened in those who heard its story, and the camera went out in search of benefactors: Boortmalt contributed the Argentine malt and Krieg imported the English malt; the Antoniucci Nursery arranged the forget-me-not flowers and the cooperative Qualitas beekeeper provided 100 kilos of honey.

The result, a successful honey what days ago It is dispatched in the breweries of Mar del Plata. At the presentation, the foundation received a check for what was collected in the first days.

There, the former combatant nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, together with Geoffrey Cardoso, a British soldier with whom he began the campaign to identify the bodies in the Malvinas, a work carried out by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, explains the meaning of the rose that he exhibits in his hands.

“It has its thorns, as appropriate, and it is made with Argentine and English war material. Show that everything that kills, everything that destroys, it can be transformed into something as cute as this flower. It is what we want to have in our foundation, in our hands, smell of rose, not gunpowder, and always try to help anyone “, said Aro:” We are going for the 7 plates that we are missing, “he added.

