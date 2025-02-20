The Mallorcan municipality of Porreres accuses Meghan Markle of plagiarizing her shield in her ‘As Ever’ brand

The City Council of Porreres (Mallorca) has accused the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, of plagiarizing the town’s shield in its new image of the brand of lifestyle products ‘As Ever’, thrown this week on Instagram. An independent brand of New York clothing, also called ‘As Ever’, He has also expressed concern about the creation of the Markle seal.

The logo of the new mark of the exactrity and wife of Prince Harry, younger son of King Carlos III of England, is formed by a palm flanked by two birds and is practically identical, although with some changes in colors and details, to the shield of Porreres, a Mallorcan municipality of just over 5,000 inhabitants located in the PLA region.

“We are not angry, it would only be missing, but we do not want duplicities with a historical image,” said the mayor, Xisca Mora, who has not hidden his surprise before the uproar and the curiosity generated by what he has generated by what he has not hidden from what has qualified as a “coincidence.”

The mayor has ruled out that the Consistory will take legal actions against the company of Prince Harry’s wife, for the expensive and complex that would result for a small town hall like Porreres.

Although they intend to get to the company of the Duchess of Sussex a communication transferring the situation to avoid duplication with the use of a historical and heritage image such as the shield of the people.

“We will explain where the history of the shield comes from, which we have used for many years, which is very old and what it represents so that, please change your brand image,” he explained.

“Or at least it serves to promote our wonderful firm of Albricoque,” jokes the mayor, “delighted” with the advertising that may be for the people and the region, lamenting, yes, that often the artificial intelligence “Play bad past ”.