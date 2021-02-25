Mireia Serra was born in Barcelona, ​​but grew up in Inca and when she was young she was rarely seen without a pencil in her hand.

She always wanted to be an illustrator and studied at the Escola d’Arts i Oficis in Palma for two years before leaving Mallorca at the age of 20 to continue her training in Barcelona.

Mireia’s father and mother founded a club for children and adolescence girls and boys in Inca, which she also went to and still visits friends from there when she returns to the Island.

“I love Sa Roqueta and the Serra de Tramuntana very much, ”she says. “It’s oxygen for me. “

Mireia’s career has taken her all over the world. She lived in Ireland for a while where she worked for cartoon series producers and she’s also drawn cartoon series in the United States, France, Italy and Spain.

As a storyboarder she really gets under the skin of the characters, turning the script into a visual narrative where the protagonists can interact. But the essence of the story also has a personal dimension because of her affection and dedication to her craft.

Mireia says she remembers walking down the street listening to The Verve’s song ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ just a week after she started working at a production company and the joy she felt knowing that it was the first rung of the ladder of her destiny.

“I was so happy,” she recalls. “I’ve been doing this for more than 20 years and I continue to give thanks for the life that I have.“

Over the years Mireia has delved into the soul of ‘Les Tres Bessones’, ‘Juanito Jones’, ‘Puffin Rock’ and the Mallorcan series ‘Rupert i Sam’.

There is absolutely no doubt about it, Mireia loves her job and her work shapes the skeleton of what will eventually become an animated series, but that’s just one of the pieces.

“There are a lot of very specific roles in this process and working as part of a team is so exciting, “she says.“ You can spend 8, 9 or 10 hours a day drawing and when you finish, apart from traveling and visiting friends, you still find time to create your own drawings. “

Mireia also encourages other people who like to draw and somehow finds time in her busy schedule to teach a University Degree course in Animation in Barcelona and a Storyboard course in Denmark.

“There is a lot of production and demand for animation, special effects and 3D now and talented people are highly sought after because of the boom, so there are a lot of options for training, ”she says.

Mireia admires the work of Catalonian Comic Artist, ‘Max’ or Francesc Capdevila who’s famous for creating popular characters such as ‘Gustavo’, ‘Peter Pank’ and ‘Bardín’ and she even contemplated a career in comics, but when she discovered animation, she instinctively knew that was the right path for her.

To see more of Mireia’s work log on to www.mireiaserrastoryboard.cat.