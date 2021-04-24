The Mallorcan hotel chain Blau Hotels & Resorts reopened the doors to one of its most emblematic hotels on April 23.

Blau Colònia Sant Jordi Resort & Spa stretches over more than 80,000 square meters, has beautiful gardens and 395 gorgeous rooms and suites which have just been renovated. Guests can choose from a wide range of restaurants which cater for all tastes and Spa treatments are available for those in need of some pampering.

The hotel has dedicated spaces for yoga, spinning and salsa and bikes are available for hire. There’s also plenty of other sporting activities available nearby, including 7 tennis courts, a gym, an athletics track and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. It is also very close to Ses Salines and the stunning Es Trenc beach.

Under the Blau Safe concept, the Blau Hotels & Resorts chain has completely redesigned the customer experience to guarantee that all security and social distancing requirements are met in all of its hotels.

Blau Colònia Sant Jordi is one of Mallorca’s outstanding hotels and offers guests the best service to make sure their stay is unforgettable.

To mark the reopening, residents and tourists in Mallorca are being offered discounts of more than 30% at Blau Colònia Sant Jordi, just add the code: UH2304, when you make a reservation on the hotel’s website.