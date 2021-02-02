Yesterday, I said in this space that The Mallorca Files could do better and they certainly did so in the episode screened this afternoon. Son of Pig was a big improvement on Teacher. Some fanastic shots of Arta and the areas around Bunyola and Soller.

The scenery: first rate as usual with some great shots of Mallorca. 10/10.

The acting: much better and Phil Daniels is great as PI Frank Bottomley. Elen Rhys as Detective Miranda Blake was especially good in this episode. Some good supporting actors as well.

The plot: much better and well written.

Overall score: Enjoyable and good afternoon watch: 9/10.