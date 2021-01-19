The countdown is underway for the launch on BBC1 of the second series of the hugely successful detective series, The Mallorca Files. The trailer has already been launched and the series, which is filmed across the island and shows Mallorca in its best light, has been enjoying some great reviews in the British media.

The first episode of the new series will be shown on BBC1 on February 1.

Meanwhile the local authorities are hoping that The Mallorca Files will help push the island as a holiday destination.