The lessons on the morning of October 19 began, despite the failure of the Moscow Electronic School (MES) platform, the press service of the Moscow Department of Education and Science said.

Technical failures in the work of the electronic diary and the MES journal began during the first lesson. As a result, all schools used redundant connection options. However, already by the second lesson, the technical experts had stabilized the work of the resources.

The press service of the department stressed that on Monday, October 19, all Moscow schoolchildren continued their studies after the holidays. Students from primary and 5th grades study in schools, and students from 6th to 11th grades are scheduled for the next two weeks remotely.

The city authorities, in order to protect older teachers and teachers with chronic diseases from the threat of COVID-19 infection, are planning to introduce a teaching format such as tutoring in certain classes in the next few weeks.

Students and graduates of pedagogical universities will be temporarily invited as tutors to schools, who will teach lessons under the guidance of experienced teachers in a distance mode.