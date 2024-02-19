After a great struggle, this Monday marked a significant milestone for the women's safety in Mexico City with the entry into force of the reforms to the Penal Code and the Law on Women's Access to a Life Free of Violence.

And from this February 19 the “Malena Law” came into forcewhich represents a crucial step in the fight against gender violence, especially in response to cases such as that of María Elena Ríos, the saxophonist victim of an acid attack.

The official publication of the legal modifications in the Mexico City Gazette was received with celebration by the Head of Government, Martí Batres, who asserted that these reforms establish more severe penalties for aggressors who use acid or other corrosive substances.

Stricter penalties and protection for victims

From now on, the injuries caused by acid, chemical or corrosive substances will carry penalties of eight to 12 years in prisonregardless of the timing of the attack.

The Head of Government highlighted that this measure seeks to punish sexist and gender violence, as well as hatred against women. Furthermore, it establishes a increase in penalty in case the violence causes permanent damage or disabilitiesespecially if the victim is a minor or has a disability.

The new definition includes any action that causes harm by throwing, spilling or putting the victim in contact with chemicals, acids, corrosives, among other dangerous elements. This broad definition seeks to understand various situations with the aim of avoiding impunity.

The Head of Government highlighted that the problem with acid attacks lies in the aggressor's intention to punish and subdue the woman, using any substance available to carry out the attack.