‘The Hex’ is the new novel by Televisa-Univision, which is based on the 1983 fiction of the same name, starring Ernesto Alonso. In its Chapter 6the production starring Fernando Colunga and Marlene Favela It will show us the process of rapprochement between Enrique and Beatriz, driven by Vicky, the secretary’s daughter, who tells her mother to accept the head of Martino’s family. For his part, the same businessman will seek to get rid of a traitor.

If you want to know what else will happen in the next episode of ‘The curse’In this note we will give you all the information about its launch, so that you can get hooked on this story, which has already captured thousands of people in Aztec lands.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 6 of the novel ‘El maleficio’

When does chapter 6 of ‘The Hex’ 2023 come out?

Episode 6‘The curse’the new soap opera that will be produced by José Alberto Castro and is based on the 1983 fiction of the same name created by Fernanda Villeli,will premiere TODAY, Monday, November 20, 2023.

The original novel was produced byErnesto Alonso, well-known Mexican actor and director, who was also the protagonist. Along with him, there was a luxury cast, made up of Jacqueline Andere, Norma Herrera, Humberto Zurita, Carmen Montejo, Sergio Jiménez, María Sorté, Erika Buenfil, among others.

What time to watch chapter 6 of ‘The Maleficio’ (2023)?

This remake ofTelevisa-Univision will broadcast its chapter 6 starting at 9.30 pm (Mexican time)replacing the singer Gloria Trevi’s series, ‘They are me’, in the schedule.

How many chapters does ‘The Hex’ (2023) have?

Although its original version had 325 chapters, of which 162 lasted 1 hour,‘The curse’It will only have 200 chaptersso, according to José Alberto Castro, they had to work on streamlining the story, as well as adapting the narrative to fit current events.

Where to watch ‘The Hex’ 2023 ONLINE FOR FREE?

‘The curse’can be seen exclusively through the signal of theThe Stars channel. However, if you cannot access it, you have the option of watching the Televisa-Univisión soap opera LIVE and for free through its official website.

What is the soap opera ‘El maleficio’ about?

The story of‘The curse’shows us Beatriz, mother of Vicky and Juanito, who suffers the loss of her husband and who, some time later, meets Enrique, a millionaire and successful businessman. Beatriz, along with her children, moves to the mansion of her new partner, who lives with her three heirs, Jorge, César and Raúl. However, Beatriz is horrified to discover that her new husband is a sorcerer who pays homage to a diabolical entity and that he owes his fortune to black magic.

This is the cast of the new version of ‘El maleficio’

Fernando Colunga as Enrique de Martino

Marlene Favela as Beatriz de Martino

Julián Gil as Gerardo

Jacqueline Andere as Nuria

Sofía Castro as Vicky

Alejandro Calva as Cayetano

Alejandro Ávila as Joel

Adrián Di Monte as Jorge

Verónica Montes as Julia Peralta

Jessica Coch as Diana.

