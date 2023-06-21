As a rule, human beings have 23 pairs of chromosomes that contain the information necessary to keep them alive and that establishes their physiological traits. One of these pairs determines the sex of each individual: women have two X chromosomes and men have one X and one Y. This difference, which is behind the development of different sexual organs and the variations that these cause in the rest of the body, they can explain, in part, why men tend to have a worse prognosis when they have cancer and, even, why they tend to live less. Today, two articles published in the magazine Nature offer new information on the role of the male chromosome in vulnerability to different tumors.

one of those studies, led by Dan Theodorescu, director of the oncology area at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles (USA), has focused on what happens when cells lose the Y chromosome, something that happens in up to 40% of tumors of the bladder and that is more frequent with the passing of the years. First, the team collected data from 300 bladder cancer patients and found a correlation between chromosome loss and a worse prognosis. Later, to try to verify that the absence explained the aggressiveness of the tumor, they used cells from mice. Tumors from those animals in which the Y chromosome was missing grew faster, and a similar relationship was also seen in cells from which the Y had been gene-edited.

Next, the study authors plated tumor cells where they were not exposed to immune cells. In addition, they were injected into mice modified to have no T lymphocytes, responsible for controlling the uncontrolled proliferation of cells that causes cancer, and others with functioning lymphocytes. Neither in culture without immune cells nor in immunosuppressed mice was there a difference in tumor growth in the presence or absence of the Y chromosome. However, among healthy mice, the lack of the chromosome made the cancer much more aggressive. “These results tell us that when cells lose the Y chromosome, they deplete T lymphocytes, and without them to fight the cancer, tumors grow aggressively,” Theodorescu says in a note from his institution.

In good news, the Cedars-Sinai team’s results suggest that, in both mice and humans, the loss of the Y chromosome, in addition to making tumors more aggressive, made them more vulnerable to a type of immunotherapy that restores lymphocytes T its ability to destroy cancer. For the researcher National Center for Oncology Research (CNIO) Óscar Fernández-Capetillo, the most interesting aspect of the study is its practical application. “The loss of the Y chromosome was known as a kind of mark, but it was not known how it affected the development of tumors. This group demonstrates that the tumor cells that lose the Y turn off the immune system that is going to eat them, but they also see that these tumors respond better to immunotherapy”, he points out. “This work helps with the big dilemma of identifying which patients are going to respond to immunotherapy,” he adds. However, he warns that “this effect is known to exist, that the tumor with the missing Y chromosome responds to immunotherapy, but how much is not known and will have to be studied.”

Juan Ramón González, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by “la Caixa”, published in 2020 an epidemiological study with data from 9,000 men in which it was observed that the loss of function of six key genes of the Y chromosome increased the risk of developing cancer. “This study, published today, conclusively demonstrates the link between the loss of the Y chromosome and deregulation of the immune system in the aggressiveness of bladder cancer. Loss of the Y chromosome is also seen to be affected by methylation. [una especie de notas que se acumulan sobre el texto del libro del genoma con que nacemos y que modifica la expresión de nuestros genes]. In this line, we have seen that there are environmental factors that influence and other authors have shown that smokers, for example, have more loss of the Y chromosome. The therapeutic consequences of this work are immediate. By restimulating T cells through known interventions, it is possible to reduce the aggressiveness of cancer”, explains González. Her team is now working with the company TruDiagnostics in the search for similar biomarkers for women, but on the X chromosome, that when they have an incorrect activation of their extra X chromosome cup, they also react worse to cancer. The authors of the article Nature they also point to the existence of genes on the X chromosome related to those on the Y chromosome that may be of therapeutic interest.

In a second article which also appears today Wednesday in Nature, a team led by Ronald De Pinho, from the MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston (USA), tells how they have studied the influence of a Y chromosome gene on increased severity of colon cancer in men. Using mice, they found that KRAS, a gene responsible for transforming normal cells into cancer cells, increased the activity of the KDM5D gene on the male chromosome, something that facilitated tumor progression and made it difficult for the immune system to detect. At a time when treatment of the multitude of types of cancer is expected to be almost individualized, works such as those published today in Nature help to consider the different reaction of men and women to these diseases to better specify diagnosis and treatment.

