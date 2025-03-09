03/09/2025



Four medals. Two more than in the European two years ago, but less than expected. Appealorn was not the dream championship for Spanish athletics. Nor a disappointment. Something tempered, with too many ‘casis’ in evidence to which they reached high expectations. In the end, a gold, that of Ana Peleteiro (Triple Salto), adorned by the bronzes of Lester Lescay (length) and Paula Sevilla (400), plus the silver of the last day of the male 4×400. Speed ​​and horizontal jumps. No metal trace in the midfondo, the usual caladero, although it was touched.

The fourth medal of Spain is written, it arrived almost at the last minute. Brilliant Male 4×400 performance to proclaim runampeones, with national record included: 3: 05.18. Only the Netherlands could more than the ‘Spanish Beatles’, which competed without Iñaki Cañal, room in the individual and member test to participate.

It was Bernat Erta, also excellent with the mixed relay, which crossed the goal definitively, catching the second place in a photo -inish in which he ended up imposing himself to the Belgian Jonathan Sacoor for a bangs away.

Before he had opened the fire Markel Fernández, who delivered the post to Manuel Guijarro in fourth position. The Manchego, again heroic, as in Belgrade 2022, advanced a position. And another one with Óscar Husillos in front was still improved. It was Erta to hold the podium. Not only did he endure his breath in the coast of British and French, but hurried to flock that money that knows Gloria.









There is speed, power and hunger in this team. And they had a clear objective, return to a podium after the world runner -up of three years ago. They touched him in Istanbul 2023 and had him in his hands in Rome 2024. They didn’t want more disappointments.

Minutes later, the harvest was about to increase with the 4×400 female, which also ran like never before (3: 25.68, a new national record), but only earned them to be rooms. Paula Sevilla opened, individual bronze, and Spain from the beginning stuck to the favorites: Netherlands and Great Britain. Thus they continued in the posts of Eva Santidrián and Daniela Fra. And so it seemed that they would continue to close Blanca Hervás, with Femke Bol, always imperial, leading against Amber Anning. But in Madrid an unexpected rival came out. The Czech Lurdes Gloria Manuel, fourth in the individual final, just behind Paula Sevilla, made a sensational change and in the first 200 had already surpassed the Spanish. There was no time or forces to recover. Bol, meanwhile, did not need to squeeze himself to close the championships with his second gold.

Apart from the relay, the other medal options failed little. Marta García, brave like no other, escaped in the 3,000 female for a position after a very rugged race in which she suffered a fall shortly after starting. Even so, the Palencia regained and gave the face, assuming the leadership of the proof in the absence of the last ‘thousand’, with five laps ahead. He wanted to replicate the ‘Ingebrigtsen style’ that was so well in the semifinal. But the end was uphill. He managed to put the squad in a row of one, but in the absence of two curves they had already surpassed the Irish Sarah Healy, gold, and the British Melissa Courtney-Bryant, silver. The Portuguese Salome Afonso, which was already silver in 1,500.

Josué Canales also punctured in the 800 final, entangled for more than medium proof with Dutch Ryan Clarke for winning the position, and without strength for when he really had to fight it. The Catalan, of Honduran origin, reached the final stretch to the wake of the Belgian Eliott Crestan, but succumbed to three athletes in that short track space, including the Dutch Samuel capple, who would end up taking the gold, and the Irish Mark English, bronze. They create the money.

Ingebrigtsen, record

Jakob Ingebrigtsen continues to reign. Double gold. Again. 1,500 on Friday. 3,000 today. Three Europeans in a row, three consecutive doubles. Seven individual titles on covered track. Like Valeriy Borzov in the seventies of the last century, when Europeans were annual. The account begins to be difficult to continue.

It was the same as always, in the same way. Slow rhythm at the beginning, absolute control, fluid strides. Acceleration in the last kilometer. And goodbye. No one can with him.

George Mills tried. First he wanted to impose the rhythm of the test, and when the Nordic exceeded it he hit his back, he endured the pull. But when Ingebrigtsen changed, the race is over. Last 800 meters at 1:49. There is no answer for that. The Norwegian flew, the rest survived.

7: 48.37. Gold. Another medal, another personal record in its endless collection. George Mills, silver with 7: 49.41. Azzedine Habz, bronze with 7: 50.48. But the protagonist is the usual. Norway, Ingebrigtsen, absolute superiority.

He warned it with his usual style. Cold look, total control. It passed the first 1,000 at 2:52. Leisurely. In the 2,000, third, observing. Then came the acceleration. The explosion. The inevitable end.

He does not lose in a European championship since he was 17 years old. His is not just talent, it is a dictatorship in the tartan. Each final is yours. Under roof, outdoors, on any surface. Run, leave the rest behind and add gold after gold.