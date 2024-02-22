“The Maldinis are a family matter”: the Milan dynasty in a book

Never, in the history of Italian football, has a family managed to leave a deeper mark than that made by the Maldinis. For the patriarch Caesar, his son Paul and the promising Daniel, the common thread (or rather Rossoneri) is always the same: Milan, of which Caesar and Paul they were glorious captains, winning league titles and Champions Cups in different eras, within forty years of each other.

The two met both in Milan, for a short period in 2001, and in the national team, when Cesare was technical commissioner from 1996 to 1998. Father and son, of course, but beware of talking about recommendations: indeed, “Cesarone” never wanted to interfere in the affairs of Paolo, one of the greatest defenders in the history of football. There was no need. This is a story that starts from Trieste, a place far away in time and space, and arrives in Milan. In an Italy that is constantly changing and in which the Maldinis have carved out a unique role for themselves, that of absolute legend, worthy of a great family saga.

Alessandro Ruta (Milan, 1982) lives between Italy and Bilbao, in the Basque Country. A journalist, he worked at the «Gazzetta dello Sport» and Mediaset. For Diarkos he published Leo Messi. The flea (2019), Francesco Totti. Just a captain (2020), Marilyn Monroe. I just want to be wonderful (2020), Audrey Hepburn. The Iron Butterfly (2021) e Ducati. Story of an Italian myth (2022).