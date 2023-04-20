Nexo Digital And Dynit bring two of the director’s most beloved masterpieces back to the cinema Makoto Shinkai: it is about Your Name. And The Garden of Words, which will be screened in a special marathon in the original language and dubbed in Italian. The chosen dates are May 23rd for the original language versions with Italian subtitles e May 24th for the Italian dubbed versions. You can read more about this below Makoto Shinkai Night.

After Akira’s extraordinary success, a new appointment for all Japanese animation lovers

MAKOTO SHINKAI NIGHT THE SPECIAL EVENT AT THE CINEMA: TWO EVENINGS OF CELEBRATION WITH SCREENINGS OF YOUR NAME. AND THE GARDEN OF WORDS ALSO IN THE ORIGINAL LANGUAGE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Two days of marathon dedicated to the artist considered Hayao’s heir Miyazaki: on 23 May in the original language (with Italian subtitles) e on May 24 dubbed

He is considered by many to be the only true heir of Hayao Miyazaki. And this year it celebrates its 50th birthday.

To pay homage Makoto Shinkai and his art, Nexo Digital and Dynit, fresh from the public success of the 35th anniversary of Akira, they organize two evening-marathons with the screening of two masterpieces by Maestro Shinkai: Your Name. And The Garden of Words. The appointment is set for 23 May (screenings in the original language with Italian subtitles) and for 24 May (screenings in the Italian dubbed version)when the Anime Season at the Cinema will bring Shinkai’s two beloved titles to theaters (cinema list coming soon on nexodigital.it).

As the most attentive fans know well, the link between the two titles is subtle but clear: in Your Name. a restaurant appears that calls itself The Garden of Words and the female protagonist attends the school where the protagonist de teaches The Garden of Words.

The two films, moreover, also question themselves on the same theme: that of human relationships and their complexity. The Garden of Words tells the story of Takao, a young student who dreams of becoming a shoe designer. One day Takao decides to skip school to go drawing in a delightful and secluded public garden. He doesn’t imagine that this decision will completely change his life thanks to the meeting with the mysterious Yukino. Older than him but certainly not wiser, Yukino seems adrift in a world in which she no longer recognizes herself. Despite the age difference, the relationship between the two develops slowly thanks to the continuous meetings in that same garden every rainy day. But the rainy season is coming to an end and so many things are left unfinished… Will Takao still have time to express his true feelings to the woman he loves? Your name. instead it accompanies us in the life of Mitsuha and Taki. Mitsuha is a student who lives in a small rural town and wants to move to Tokyo, in the big metropolis where every dream can come true. Taki is a high school student who lives in Tokyo, has a part-time job in an Italian restaurant, but would like to work in the field of art or architecture. One night, Mitsuha dreams of being a young man, finds himself in a room she doesn’t know, has new friends and the Tokyo skyline opens before her gaze. At the same time, Taki dreams of being a little girl living in a small mountain town that she has never visited. But what will be the secret behind these strange crossed dreams?

The de novels are available in all comic bookstores and online stores The Garden of Words as well as the manga and novel by Your Name., in the edition of J-POP Manga. Readers will find a discount coupon for the film in the publisher’s Direct magazine: http://catalogodirect.com/

The Season of Anime at the Cinema is an exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Dynit and with the support of the media partners MYmovies.it, Lucca Comics & Games and VVVVID. J-Pop (Edizioni BD label) also supports Makoto Shinkai Night.

#MakotoShinkaiNight

The Garden of Words

Director, Story & Screenplay: Makoto Shinkai

Art Director: Hiroshi Takiguchi

Sound Director: Yo Yamada

Cinematographer: Makoto Shinkai

Music: Daisuke Kashiwa

Producer: Noritaka Kawaguchi

A production: CoMix Wave Inc.

© Makoto Shinkai/Comix Wave Films

Your Name.

Director, Story & Screenplay: Makoto Shinkai

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka

Sound Director: Yo Yamada

Music: Radwimps

Executive Producer: Yoshihiro Furusawa

Producer: Katsuhiro Takei, Kouichirou Itou

A production: CoMix Wave Inc.

© Makoto Shinkai/Comix Wave Films