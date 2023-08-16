Digital Eclipse has announced the release date officer of The Making of Karateka : The August 29, 2023 . It is an interactive documentary dedicated to the classic developed by the then sixteen year old Jordan Mechner, which will be published on PC (Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. It will also be released on the Nintendo Switch in September.

Story of a classic

An immortal classic

Karateka was developed and launched in 1984, revamping the way i was presented narrative video games. In the documentary the story of the game will be reconstructed, with the possibility of playing the original versions, some prototypes and two remastered versions: the first, Karateka Remastered, is described as “a new version of the original game that includes content that was then cut, commentary, achievements to unlock, and more.” The second, Deathbounce: Rebounded, “is a fast-paced, fast-paced twin-stick shooter based on Jordan’s unreleased prototype.”

In short, fans will have the opportunity to rediscover this timeless classic in a form that will allow everyone to understand its scope and to contextualize it properly, so as to play it without the typical prejudices created by such operations.

digital eclipse is a studio known for the care with which it creates video game collections, among which the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration stand out. The Making of Karateka is the first chapter of the Gold Master Series, which is a series of monographs dedicated to single games fundamental to the history of the medium.