Mixed martial arts fans (MMA) continue speculation about the next rival of the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachevwho, after his victory last January, asked to fight again at the UFC 317, which is held on June 28 in the framework of the International Fight Week of Las Vegas. It is the big week of sport and the Daguestaní monarch wants to be present.

But the truth is that too many dance couples have left the Russian. On the one hand, Ilia Topuria He left his featherweight title (145 pounds, 65.8 kilos) vacant, with the intention of conquering the light weight and the hope of directly obtaining an opportunity for the scepter that Makhachev holds. Some negotiations that are being hard, but that could be well aimed at closing the combat.

On the other hand, the ex -champion of the division Charles Oliveirawho defeated Michael Chandler in November 2024, asked to be the next in the row, by merits. Something that has reaffirmed his coach and manager, Diego Lima, in an interview with ABC MMA. “We want to fight on June 28 at the International Fight Week for the UFC belt,” said the ‘Headcoach’ of the Chute Boxe.

With Arman Tsarukyan, positioned as the number one contender, discarded from the equation due to its fall in combat against Makhachev in January due to injury, there is a third figure that has won whole. This is Justin Gaethje, one of the stars of the Light’s division, which beat Rafael Fiziev last weekend and is located in the third place in the ranking.









In fact, Makhachev’s own coach Javier Méndez has assured that he is the opponent who most interests them at the moment. «We will focus on Justin Gaethje. It would be ideal for us to face us, taking into account their position and what it has done. He is a great and known guy, and Islam Makhachev has not fought with him, so it is perfect”He said in an interview at Submsion Radio recently.

The cards are on the table for the Russian champion. Topuria, Oliveira and Gaethje are the candidates to obtain the opportunity of the Lightweight Title of the UFC, but it will finally be the American company that decides what fight is bigger and who deserves that ‘Title Shot’.