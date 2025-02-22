The soap opera on the fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. After Dana White made official the climb of the Spanish-Georgian of the pen weight (145 pounds or 65.8 kilos) to the light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), many fans were looking forward to the announcement of their fight against the Russian. However, negotiations do not seem to advance, because nothing official has been done. This duel is of interest to both the Topuria team and the UFC. This is because it is The best fight that could close for an important date as the ‘International Fight Week’, which will be played in June.

With all this on the table, the least interested part a priori is that of Islam Makhachev. And although they have repeated on more than one occasion that they will face with anyone, they do not seem very willing to take the fight. One of his agents, Rizvan Magomedov, put on Twitter that, in effect, they did not want to accept it directly, that Topuria should have before Some duel in the 155 pounds.

«Topuria fight against Dustin [Poirier]or charles [Oliveira]to demonstrate that it is a Legitimate light weight. So we don’t have to defeat another ‘small pen weight’. We need a great fight that makes sense for everyone, ”the agent posted. If this was fulfilled, the UFC plans would be delayed, as well as those of El Matador and the Brazilian, which would be the next in the list. However, this position is understandable, since if Makhachev is celebrated and winning, his victory would not give him much revenue.

«We already gave opportunities to the featherweight champion that had been reigned for a long time [Volkanovski]», Rizvan Magomedov concludes. This is why we say about the lack of revenue, since fans would say that the Russian faced another opponent than It was not his division. Recall that his first defense after getting gold was against Alexander Volkanovski, who had no rivals in the category. Later, due to an oliveira injury, the faces would be seen again. This time, the short warning for the Australian was decisive, since it ended up knocked out.









This explains its rejection of fighting directly with Ilia Topuria. If the Russians finally get what they ask, the ex -champion of the pen weight could face Charles Oliveira for the next challenger position in the ‘International Figh Week’. Thus, the winner could face Makhachev in Octoberwhere the UFC will travel to Abu Dhabi.