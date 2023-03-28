Makeup artist Alexandra Aster urged Russian women to give up towels after washing their faces

Makeup artist Alexandra Aster named three main mistakes in facial care for Russian women. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication “Now attention!”.

First of all, the specialist urged to refuse towels after washing, as they lead to inflammation. “Dermatologists recommend changing your towel after every wash, but who would wash a towel every day?” – Aster said and advised to replace these products with disposable paper napkins.

In addition, the expert drew attention to the fact that many women do not wash off mascara from their eyelashes before going to bed. “You can still find a rumor that ordinary mascara can not be washed off, it will be erased by itself during the night, and in the morning you can wash it off with water. In fact, this is an extremely dangerous delusion!” – she said and explained that mascara left overnight can clog into the roots of the eyelashes and cause inflammation.

In conclusion, the interlocutor of the publication suggested to stop using cleansers, which contain aggressive components. Also, according to her observations, most clients forget to apply moisturizer after that, which is another mistake in the daily routine.

Earlier, cosmetologist Irina Yagodina revealed to the Russians the truth about facial massage for rejuvenation. According to the doctor, the mentioned procedure is an effective method of combating mimic wrinkles.