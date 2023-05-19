The work, which participated in the “Critics Week” competition, was well received during its premiere, Tuesday, after the director revealed his cinematic approach to addressing one of the most controversial issues in the Arab world.

Amjad chose the easy and abstaining method, to delve into the story of women and their inheritance rights, after opening many files that were kept silent about in Jordanian society.

The story revolves around the story of a Jordanian woman named Nawal (played by Jordanian actress Mona Hawa), who struggles for her right to inheritance after the death of her husband, in a society where the birth of a son has a great influence on the rules of inheritance distribution.

With this bold film, for which the Jordanian cinema did not provide a similar model in the past, the Jordanian Royal Film Commission was able to decipher the Cannes Festival for the first time in the history of Jordan.

The secret of the success of Jordanian cinema

Those in charge of Jordanian cinema believe that the arrival of the first Jordanian film at the Cannes Festival was the result of years of work and not a coincidence.

Muhannad Al-Bakri, Director General of the Royal Film Commission, Jordan, sums it up in an exclusive statement to Sky News Arabia, saying:

This film is the first co-production experience of this magnitude, and we bet on young people and their artistic vision by encouraging and accompanying them.

The commission supervised all stages of film completion, from the draft script to the official competition hall for Critics’ Week at the 76th Cannes Festival.

It seems that Jordanian cinema has gained great experience in international festivals, through its insistence on being present in the international city of Cannes and the Film Market over the past ten years.

The movie “God willing, he will be born” comes after the Jordanian Authority produced 17 feature films and a large number of short films in recent years, which succeeded in traveling to many major regional festivals.

Greetings to the Arab woman

For his part, director Amjad expressed his happiness at the arrival of his fictional experience in “Cannes”, indicating that today he is reaping the fruits of 6 years of writing, reviewing, filming, selecting actors, and moving on shuttle tours between Arab and international festivals in search of partners for his film project.

On the motives for choosing the topic, Amjad told Sky News Arabia:

I feel the suffering of women like Nawal, who finds herself in the vortex of saving her family after the death of her husband.

In the film, there are three levels of conflict, where the first level is formed in one of the brothers of her deceased husband, who demands her right to inheritance, indifferent to her financial condition.

As for the second level, it is related to the civil status laws in Jordan, which do not look with pity on divorced women.

The third level is embodied in the origins of Sharia and its view of women’s inheritance rights.

Amjad aspires to win the competition prize for which 7 young directors are competing. The Jordanian director’s luck appears abundant in this regard, given the large turnout the film received.

Amjad belongs to the new generation of directors in Jordan. He was born in 1985 and holds a master’s degree in directing and editing.

In 2016, he was selected by Screen International magazine in the category of promising young Arab directors, during the fifty-seventh session of the Berlin Film Festival.