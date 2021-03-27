Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Saeed bin Surour, the national trainer of Godolphin horses, stands on the gates of glory again, searching for the tenth victory in the evening of the Dubai World Cup for horses on the night of the Silver Jubilee, and Ibn Surour relies on the horse “Gifst of Gold”, which is strongly among the candidates to win the most expensive cup in the world, As he aspires to achieve his tenth victory in the ninth round, after he was crowned with the horses that he supervised training 9 times, he started in the 1999 version with the horse «Al-Mutawakkil», owned by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and concluded it in the 2018 and 2019 editions with Najm Godolphin “Thunder Snow”, the only horse to achieve unprecedented achievement in the Cup’s history, winning double in a row.

Saeed bin Suroor wrote a long history in the world of horse racing all over the world, and he became one of the most famous coaches, after recording numbers that were difficult to reach over many years, the most prominent of which was winning the Dubai World Cup 9 times, and he became close to the tenth symphony in the edition. 25, to raise the UAE’s balance to 13 championships if he wins, which was not achieved by any coach in the world, and he deserved the title of “world” and “legend”.

No horse racing coach has what Saeed bin Suroor, who deserves the title of the best coach in the Dubai World Cup throughout its history, has 38 wins, including 9 victories in the round of the Dubai World Cup race, and these achievements flew away from everyone. Saeed bin Suroor has achieved more than 2000 victories in horse races worldwide, including more than 191 victories in the first category race.

All these accomplishments were the reason why he was honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the 2015 honoring ceremony for UAE leaders, in recognition of his achievements in horse racing, and he also won the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Sports Innovation in the category of local trainer, and won the best prize A trainer within the awards of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Excellence in Horse Racing 2019, and Ibn Suroor entered the encyclopedia of records in the Dubai World Cup with his achievements.

Saeed bin Sorour is the longest-serving trainer with the Godolphin team, as he has been in charge of daily supervision of equipping horses to participate in various races since 1995, and his achievements reached sky-high, and Saeed bin Sorour is considered one of the best coaches in Britain, and he won his first of four titles as champion coaches He was only in his second year as a coach, before winning the title again in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Saeed has achieved 12 victories in the British classic races since 1995, most notably the victory of “You Didn’t See” in the English Darby, and he lobbed 8 winners of the Dubai World Cup, which is “Al-Mutawakkil” in 1999, and the giant foal “Dubai Millennium”, which is considered one of the greatest horses in history, in the year 2000, the “Street Cry” pony title in 2002, “Moon Country” in 2003, followed by the “Electrocutionist” dowry in 2006, and the star “African Story” the sixth title in 2014, then “Prince Bishop” in 2015, and Saeed bin Surour waited 3 years. Until he returned the glory to the Emirates by winning the “Thunder Snow” Cup twice in a row, to enter the race tonight, bearing the title of the defending coach.

Saeed also won the title of the best coach in the Dubai World Cup Carnival 10 times during the years (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019), in addition to winning many prestigious international prizes in horse racing.