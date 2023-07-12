AThe capital of the dual monarchy was the fourth venue for a world exhibition after Paris and London. With a gigantic impetus, the empire wanted to present itself as an international player with a huge exhibition area in the Prater. But the starting point was not good: a stock market crash nine days after the opening on May 1, 1873, dampened the mood, an outbreak of cholera in the city and torrential rain did the rest. Instead of the hoped-for twenty, only seven million visitors came in six months. They saw 53,000 exhibitors from thirty-five countries in a radically revamped metropolis that set a monument for itself with a ring road and Wilhelminian style palaces.

It was also about market research

The Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) has now taken on two of the guest countries with an exhibition because they have a special relationship to the building on the Stubenring. Because its predecessor institute, the Imperial and Royal Austrian Museum for Art and Industry, benefited from donations from Japan and Egypt. This is particularly exciting in the case of the East Asian island empire, which, after a political system change in 1868, ended two hundred years of isolation from the Tokugawa shogunate.



Triggered enthusiasm in Europe: Moorish building ornaments, to be seen at the Vienna World Exhibition

:



Image: MAK



More exotic was not possible. With its first international appearance, Japan sought self-assurance and representation, including market research. Unlike the Western countries, which are in the midst of industrialization, Japan relied on its great tradition of craftsmanship. Egypt, on the other hand, wanted to get away from the pyramid and Bedouin image and present itself as a modern Islamic country – also for economic reasons.

In the center is the “Arabic Room”

The zeitgeist played into the hands of the Egyptians. Emperor Franz Jospeh had traveled to Egypt in 1869, Orientalism was on the rise, in architecture and in furniture. The buildings that Egypt had erected in the Prater towered above most of the competition. The huge rotunda with a diameter of 108 meters was the central domed structure in the nine hundred meter long industrial palace. It fell victim to a fire in 1937. Today there are only two pavilions left, they are used as studios and will soon have to be renovated







At the center of the show is the “Arabian Room”, although many of its furnishings come from Morocco. This dark red ensemble could not be reconstructed true to scale because the room height was too low. Tiered shelves hang high on the wall, round tables with mosaics stand next to the divans, carpets line the window niches, ceramics from the Ottoman Empire and Central Asia stand on shelves. The Arabic-style stained glass windows were made in Tyrol. This also interested Le Corbusier in 1920, whose sketches he made of the room are shown in copies.

Japan founded its own export company for the sale of furniture and ceramics. The Satsuma-style lacquer technique was considered unsurpassed and was very popular in Europe because of its high quality. However, Europeanizing bronze vases were also offered, which drew iconographically from Japanese history. After the age of the samurai came to an end, many craftsmen who had previously provided their opulent equipment sought new customers.