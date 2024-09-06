Through the analysis of different labor market variablessuch as the educational and work background of more than 3,000,000 college graduates, a research center published a new study in which it determined What are the careers and universities that generally offer the Higher salaries for graduates in the United States.

Yes ok study at a university is the basis for building a solid and stable future for citizens around the world, not all careers offer the same opportunities, and this situation is particularly reflected in the United States. Through a recent report, the salary data provider Payscale brought greater clarity for those students who are undecided and want to know the possible future salaries of university degrees before making your choice.

To compile the report, researchers analyzed key variables of college graduates to rank schools and majors based on their future salaries. According to the study, which included former students representing more than 2,400 colleges across the United States, The following universities are the ones that can make you earn the best salaries:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology: average salary of US$196,900 per year Princeton University: Average salary of US$194,100 per year United States Naval Academy: Average salary of US$187,800 per year Harvey Mudd College: Average salary of $185,900 per year Babson College: Average Salary $181,400 per Year

The study also shows that The areas of specialization chosen by students also have a significant influence on the salary they will earn in the future.with the science, engineering and mathematics sectors leading the way, above those students who study humanities after graduation.

Two-year college degrees are a more affordable option for students.

Associate Degrees That Can Earn Top Salaries

Another highlight of the report is two-year college degrees, which are a more affordable option for students who want to go to college. “The majority of the two-year programs that offer the highest earnings are schools with a strong reputation and a specific focus on nursing and health care professions,” the report notes. Thus, the two-year programs are more affordable than the two-year programs that offer the highest earnings. The following associate degrees are the ones that can earn you the best salaries in the United States: