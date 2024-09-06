According to the criteria of
To compile the report, researchers analyzed key variables of college graduates to rank schools and majors based on their future salaries. According to the study, which included former students representing more than 2,400 colleges across the United States, The following universities are the ones that can make you earn the best salaries:
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology: average salary of US$196,900 per year
- Princeton University: Average salary of US$194,100 per year
- United States Naval Academy: Average salary of US$187,800 per year
- Harvey Mudd College: Average salary of $185,900 per year
- Babson College: Average Salary $181,400 per Year
The study also shows that The areas of specialization chosen by students also have a significant influence on the salary they will earn in the future.with the science, engineering and mathematics sectors leading the way, above those students who study humanities after graduation.
Associate Degrees That Can Earn Top Salaries
Another highlight of the report is two-year college degrees, which are a more affordable option for students who want to go to college. “The majority of the two-year programs that offer the highest earnings are schools with a strong reputation and a specific focus on nursing and health care professions,” the report notes. Thus, the two-year programs are more affordable than the two-year programs that offer the highest earnings. The following associate degrees are the ones that can earn you the best salaries in the United States:
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing: Average salary of $108,400 per year
- Labouré College: Average salary of $103,200 per year
- Pacific Union College: average salary of US$100,900 per year
- New York University: Average salary of US$98,100 per year
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing: Average Salary $97,700 per Year
